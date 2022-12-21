Arrest made after woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter

article

An arrest has been made after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says.

Police say Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with murder.

Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Victoria Goode, stabbed multiple times at around 10 p.m. in the 6th-floor hallway of the building.

RELATED: Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter

Police say Goode was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

Some residents of the shelter who spoke with FOX 5 New York said that the killing was emblematic of an ongoing safety problem in New York City's shelter system.