Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter

A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says.

Police found the 27-year-old victim around 10 p.m. in the 6th floor hallway suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, there are no arrests.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.