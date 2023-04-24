Manhattan parking garage demolition may pose risks to surrounding structures

"The ongoing operation at 57 Ann Street is incredibly complex." — Zachary Iscol, Commissioner of NYCEM.

New York City officials are concerned that demolishing what’s left of the parking garage at 57 Ann Street in Lower Manhattan, they could cause another collapse of the surrounding buildings.

While engineers are evaluating their options, residents, drivers, and students are left with none.

The garage collapsed Tuesday, killing Willis Moore, the parking manager, and injuring five employees.

Nearly a week later and crews have barely put a dent in the demolition, leaving numerous drivers without their cars and residents who live next to the garage displaced.

"It’s been stuck," said Brent Aurricho, whose Mercedes C300 is inside a parking garage at 27 Beekman Street. "It’s been right behind that gate over there since the other garage fell."

"I’m staying in old Greenwich at my boyfriend’s, the kids are at their dad's in Tribeca," says displaced resident Christine Iu.

The city says the demolition could be a threat to the stability of the surrounding structures, as the parking garage could still be in danger of further collapse. Aurricho’s parking garage, Pace University and a handful of apartment buildings on Ann and Beekman Streets are all fully or partially vacated— meaning no one in or out for the foreseeable future.

Crews worked Monday to brace the walls that are left, including the third floor of a Pace University dorm. The students who were living there have been placed in temporary housing.

Broken and cracked concrete can be seen all around the garage. Still remaining inside the structure are dozens of cars filled with gasoline and electric batteries, which pose a separate threat.

"The ongoing operation at 57 Ann Street is incredibly complex," said Zachary Iscol, the Commissioner of NYCEM. "It’s also very, very dangerous and remains dangerous."

The city recommends drivers who have cars stuck inside the garage contact their insurance, especially as the demolition might destroy the vehicles.

Residents are hoping to be allowed back in to get their belongings sometime this week.