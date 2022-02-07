Manhattan hotel fire

article

No one was hurt when a fire broke out in a closed Manhattan hotel on Monday.

It happened at the Hotel Pennsylvania on 7th Ave. across from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden in Midtown.

There were no guests inside the building because the hotel was permanently closed more than a year ago.

The one-hundred-year-old building is slated for demolition. It appeared that work crews were in the building when the fire started.

Smoke could be seen rising from the building for a short period of time.

There were no details on what started the fire.

