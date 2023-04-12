Manhattan D.A. Bragg recieves second threatening letter containing white powder

Police are once again investigating after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received another threatening letter containing white powder on Wednesday.

Citing a high-level NYPD source, FOX News is reporting that the white powder was found to be non-hazardous.

RELATED: Trump arraigned: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

This marks the second time Bragg has been sent white powder in recent weeks.

Bragg has faced threats following his decision to indict former President Donald Trump in his investigation into high money payments during the 2016 Presidential campaign.