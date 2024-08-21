Manhattan College announces new name

Manhattan College, located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, has a new name.

The school announced that, effective immediately, it will change its name to Manhattan University "in order to better recognize its more than 100 majors, minors, graduate programs, and advanced certificates and degrees."

"It signifies our commitment to academic excellence and rigor, and showcases the myriad majors and minors that we offer our students in preparation for career-ready opportunities or further advanced academic study," said President Milo Riverso.

The NYS Board of Regents approved the name change on August 1.

"We are dedicated to having a broad and diverse student population with an enhanced emphasis on increasing our international student populations," Riverso said.

Founded in 1853 in Manhattan as a Lasallian Catholic College, Manhattan College relocated to the Bronx in 1923.