Man yanks necklaces, attempts to rip earring out of girl’s ear

Police want to find the man who yanked two necklaces off a girl's neck and injured her attempting to rip out an earring in the Bronx, said police.

The 13-year-old was walking with her four-year-old sister along Alderton Street and 62nd Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday when the suspect pulled over his vehicle and approached the girls. After stealing the necklaces the suspect tried to rip her earring, cutting her ear in the process.

The suspect fled on foot. Video of him and several photos were released by police.

2 MEN ON MOTOR SCOOTERS WANTED IN STRING OF ROBBERIES

If you recognize the suspect contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police are looking for the man in this photo. Cops say he tried to rip an earring out of a girl's ear in the Bronx. (NYPD)

Advertisement

Police are looking for the man in this photo. Cops say he tried to rip an earring out of a girl's ear in the Bronx. (NYPD)

Police are looking for the man in this photo. Cops say he tried to rip an earring out of a girl's ear in the Bronx. (NYPD)