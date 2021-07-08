Man with beer and gun in Bronx standoff with police
NEW YORK - An armed man was taken into custody after a standoff outside the 45th precinct in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx.
Officials say a man who seemed to be experiencing a personal crisis parked his SUV outside of the stationhouse on Barkley Ave. just after 7 a.m.
They say he stood up through the roof of the vehicle holding what appeared to be a beer and a gun and refused to put them down.
The NYPD says the gun went off and hit a van but they say the man seem startled that the gun had fired.
Officer managed to take him into custody without any further incident.
EMS took him to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.
No other details were immediately available.