Man wanted in Capitol Riot arrested at JFK Airport: FBI

A man wanted for pushing a metal police barricade into officers and attempting to crawl under to reach the Capitol Building during a riot earlier this year was arrested at JFK Airport, according to the FBI.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon was wanted for his involvement in the Capitol Riot including the obstruction of justice and obstructions of law enforcement during civil disorder.

On Jan. 6, Sturgeon, 32, of Dillon, Montana was repelled back after he pushed the barricade into cops, said the FBI.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, he was deported from Kenya where he had traveled to on Jan. 24. The FBI said he had purchased a return ticket for April 5.

The lawn care business owner was due in court Monday. He was one of several people who have been arrested in the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.

A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that a former Marine accused of dousing at least 15 police officers with a chemical spray outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and bragging about it later on video will remain in custody, according to a report.

Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who was appointed by former President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday by the FBI, in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office confirmed the arrest, however, details on the charges against him have not yet been immediately disclosed.



