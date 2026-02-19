Man who lived rent-free at New Yorker Hotel pleads guilty to fraud after claiming to own it

article

The Brief A man who lived at The New Yorker Hotel rent-free for five years pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday after falsely claiming to own the storied building. Prosecutors said Mickey Barreto tried to collect rent, registered the hotel under his name for water and sewage payments and sought control of its bank accounts. Barreto said that his actions in this case were an effort to deny profits to the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity.



A man who lived at The New Yorker Hotel rent-free for five years pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday after falsely claiming to own the storied building, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Barreto sought rent, utilities and bank account control at hotel, prosecutors say

What we know:

Mickey Barreto admitted in court to forging property records to claim ownership of the hotel, and prosecutors said he also defrauded the state by uploading a fake deed to a city website asserting ownership of the entire building.

According to prosecutors, Barreto also attempted to collect rent from another tenant. In a statement issued last year, prosecutors additionally said that Baretto registered the hotel "under his name with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for water and sewage payments" and demanded that "the hotel’s bank transfer its accounts to him."

What they're saying:

"As alleged, Mickey Barreto repeatedly and fraudulently claimed ownership of one of the City’s most iconic landmarks, The New Yorker Hotel," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in 2024.

Barreto said that his actions in this case were an effort to deny profits to the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity.

The church has been criticized by some over its relationship with North Korea, according to the AP.

Mickey Barreto was sentenced to six months in prison, time he has already served, and five years of probation, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said.

The New Yorker Hotel Building sign lit in neon and surrounding buildings at dusk. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)

Loophole law

The backstory:

As told by the AP, after moving to New York from Los Angeles in 2018 and paying $200 for a one-night stay at The New Yorker, Barreto's boyfriend informed him of a loophole in New York City housing law regarding buildings constructed before 1969—the hotel was built in 1930.

"I never intended to commit any fraud. I don’t believe I ever committed any fraud. And I never made a penny out of this." – Mickey Barreto, previously in court

Barreto's boyfriend claimed that their one-night stay entitled them to a six-month lease, according to the AP. The hotel refused him, and so Baretto took his case to court. When the hotel failed to send a lawyer to the hearing, Baretto was able to take "possession" of the room, where he ended up living rent-free for half a decade.

Eventually, Barreto was evicted in 2024 and charged with multiple counts of felony fraud. He was then ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment and deemed unfit to stand trial, as noted by the AP.

"I never intended to commit any fraud. I don’t believe I ever committed any fraud," Barreto previously said in court. "And I never made a penny out of this."