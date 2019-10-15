Man wears hat with swastika into NY diner

article

A man was asked to leave a suburban New York diner after he wore a baseball cap with a swastika on the top of it.

It happened last Friday at the City Limits Diner in White Plains.

Diner owner Nick Livanos says it was during the lunch rush when the man, wearing a red baseball cap with a yarmulke and swastika drawn on top sat down to eat.

Outraged customers complained and White Plains police were called to escort the man out of the restaurant.

Two days later the same man was reported at a bagel store just a few towns over in Ardsley, once again wearing the cap with the swastika.

Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center chairman Joseph Kaidanow says this was the fifth reported symbol of Jewish hate in this county in the past two weeks.

Last week, anti-Semitic graffiti and a vulgar hate poster were found at the Holocaust Garden of Remembrance in White Plains and swastikas have been popping up inside schools in Pelham and Pleasantville.

Advertisement

FOX 5 News reached out to White Plains police and they say they’re investigating the incident.

The City Limits owner says when the man was asked to leave, he obliged but said he was just exercising his 1st amendment right to free speech.