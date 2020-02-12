Expand / Collapse search

Man washing his car robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Dimond district

By KTVU staff
Oakland police looking for thieves who robbed man washing his car in the Dimond district.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are investigating an armed robbery of a man who was washing his car in the Dimond district.

Surveillance video taken Monday about 1:30 p.m. shows two men walking up to a man on Damuth Street, and putting a gun to a head while he was inside his car, cleaning it.

One of the suspects forced him to the ground, and the video shows the pair taking his phone, a gold necklace and a bracelet. There was a bit of a struggle, but in the end, the suspects walked off and the man was not physically hurt.