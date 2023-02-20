Man wanted for writing 'Palestine' on vehicle

article

A man who wrote graffiti on a vehicle in Manhattan is being sought by police to face hate crime charges.

The NYPD says that it happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The man approached a mobile Mitzvah Tank Synagogue, which was parked at 575 Broadway, and graffitied the word "PALESTINE" on the exterior of the synagogue vehicle.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

He then took off into the subway system. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to call the New York City Police Department's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Mitzvah tanks have been on the streets of Manhattan since 1974. They are used by Orthodox Jews to use as a portable outreach center on the streets of the city.

