Man uses $1 bill to rob NYC store
article
NEW YORK - Police in New York were on the hunt for a man who robbed a store with a $1 bill.
The NYPD says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Queens.
Police say the man went into a gas station on Queens Blvd. in Long Island City and passed the clerk a $1 bill that had a hand-written not on it demanding cash.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!
They say the man also threatened violence. The clerk complied and handed over a bag with $250 inside of it. The robber took the cash and his own $1 bill.
There were no injuries.
Advertisement