Man turns violent after being refused service for lack of mask

Police in New York say a man went into a violent rage when he was refused service for not wearing a face mask that the restaurant requires due to coronavirus rules.

The NYPD says it happened Saturday at around 4:20 p.m. at a Wendy's on Third Ave. in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

Police say the man went into the fast-food joint and attempted to make an order but was told by a 39-year old store employee that he needed to wear a face covering to receive service.

The man allegedly refused to leave and then pushed over a food display located nearby the counter.

It broke and caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt in the incident.

The man then took off on foot and has not been seen since then.

Police described the man they are looking for as black and 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say you can remain anonymous.