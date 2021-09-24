Man tried to bomb phone stores to prevent spread of porn, prosecutors claim

article

An elderly Michigan man is accused of trying to bomb phone stores to stop the spread of porn.

The FBI announced the arrest of John Douglas Allen, 75, of Whittemore on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, a United States Postal Service (USPS) box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it was placed outside of an AT&T Store in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Sept. 15, 2021. Later that evening another USPS box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it was placed outside of a Verizon Store in Cheboygan, Michigan.

The FBI explosives unit said the devices were pipe bombs.

Agents used video to identify that Allen was the person who allegedly left the packages outside of the stores.

Letters were also placed inside polka dot envelopes and sealed in zip lock bags and left at cell towers located in the Upper Peninsula.

The letters, which had a return address of "Coalition for Moral Telecommunication (CMT)," ordered that their software be updated to stop the spread of porn, the affidavit stated. His letters also demanded $5 million and gave the companies 6 months to meet his demands.

Allen faces extortion and attempted destruction charges. He could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.