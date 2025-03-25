Man trapped under dumbwaiter rescued by FDNY in Manhattan

article

A man who was trapped beneath a dumbwaiter was rescued by the FDNY firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 12:30 p.m., firefighters received a 9-1-1 call to a building on East 54th Street.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a dumbwaiter car in a shaft that had fallen onto a 32-year-old man that was working on the street level.

Firefighters secured the car and breached a wall in order to reach the victim and rescue them.

The victim, who was conscious and alert, sustained multiple injures and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

"A confined space is a manpower-intensive operation. We had units securing the car itself. We had units breaching walls to get access to the patient. And it was a great operation between our ladder company, our engine companies, our rescue company and our EMS personnel as well," said Deputy Chief Nicholas Corrado.



