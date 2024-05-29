Man touched, kissed, bit 15-year-old girl on Staten Island bus: NYPD

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man who allegedly touched, kissed, and bit a 15-year-old girl aboard a bus in Staten Island.

According to authorities, on May 21, at around 10:45 p.m., the victim was riding the S46 bus when she was approached by the suspect, who struck up a conversation with her.

The suspect then put his hand on her thigh, kissed her neck, and bit her hand, before getting off the bus at Van Pelt and Walker Street and running away to parts unknown.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.