Man throws hot liquid on face of MTA bus driver: Cops

The NYPD is searching for the man who threw a hot liquid at the face of an MTA bus driver in the Bronx.

The suspect boarded the BX6 bus at about 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. A dispute with the female bus driver ensued over non-payment, according to cops. Surveillance video shows the incident and the man throwing the liquid at the driver.

The suspect, who was only on the bus for approximately one stop, got off at Third Avenue and East 163rd Street. He fled westbound along East 163rd St.

The bus driver refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately in his mid-40s, 5'8" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a blue face mask, a dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black boots.

The suspect threw the liquid as he got off the BX6 bus at 3rd Avenue and East 163 Street. (NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police sayall calls are strictly confidential.