Man threatened with machete, beaten in the Bronx: 4 wanted

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for four people they said attacked a man in the Bronx on March 1. One suspect held out a machete, while two others beat the man. The man suffered only minor injuries.



The NYPD is searching for four people wanted for assault after a man was attacked and threatened with a machete in the Bronx last week.

What we know:

The attack happened on March 1, in front of a building on Grand Concourse, near St. James Park.

Police said that shortly before 6 p.m., four people walked up to a 69-year-old man. One of them held a machete up at the man, while two others beat him.

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After the attack, the group ran off south down Grand Concourse.

The victim suffered only minor injuries.

What you can do:

The NYPD released photographs of the four suspects to help identify them. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).