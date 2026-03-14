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Man shot multiple times in Queens dies at hospital, police say

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Published  March 14, 2026 7:17am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
NYPD officers article

NYPD officers (File FOX5NY)

The Brief

    • Police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in Queens Friday night.
    • The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition and later died.
    • No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

NEW YORK - A 36-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Queens Friday night later died at a hospital, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened Friday, March 13, around 7:49 p.m. near 97-36 55 Avenue within the 110th Precinct.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a male shot arrived and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds about the body, according to police.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

Authorities say he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police identified the victim as Jairo Javier Vinces-Cobena, 36, of Queens.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests.

Authorities also have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyNew YorkQueens