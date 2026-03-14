Man shot multiple times in Queens dies at hospital, police say

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The Brief Police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in Queens Friday night. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition and later died. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A 36-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Queens Friday night later died at a hospital, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened Friday, March 13, around 7:49 p.m. near 97-36 55 Avenue within the 110th Precinct.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a male shot arrived and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds about the body, according to police.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

Authorities say he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police identified the victim as Jairo Javier Vinces-Cobena, 36, of Queens.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests.

Authorities also have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.