Man shot multiple times in Queens dies at hospital, police say
NEW YORK - A 36-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Queens Friday night later died at a hospital, according to police.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened Friday, March 13, around 7:49 p.m. near 97-36 55 Avenue within the 110th Precinct.
Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a male shot arrived and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds about the body, according to police.
Emergency medical services transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.
Authorities say he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Police identified the victim as Jairo Javier Vinces-Cobena, 36, of Queens.
What we don't know:
Police have not announced any arrests.
Authorities also have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.