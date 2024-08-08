Father sues NYC Museum of Ice Cream after breaking ankle in sprinkle pool

A man is suing the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City after he claims he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool.

The so-called sprinkle pool is a pit filled with large pink plastic sprinkles.

Jeremy Shorr says the facility was negligent for not warning patrons that it was unsafe to jump into the pool of sprinkles.

Shorr filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Manhattan court claiming that he was with his daughter in March 2023, when he suffered "severe and permanent personal injuries."

The incident happened after he says he jumped into the ball-pit-like installation full of oversize sprinkles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: The young guests enjoy activities during the God's Love We Deliver Young Hearts Friends Fest: Valentine's Party at the Museum of Ice Cream on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images f Expand

The Museum of Ice Cream, which has four locations in the U.S., encourages visitors to jump into the sprinkle pool-- to which Shorr says "creat[ed] the reasonable — but false — expectation that the Sprinkle Pool is fit and safe for that activity."

The museum's website shows photos of children and adults playing in the pool, which appears to be about ankle depth.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Bethenny Frankel attends Museum of Ice Cream SoHo Flagship Opening Party on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Museum of Ice Cream)

In the lawsuit, Shorr cites an Instagram caption under a picture of the sprinkle pool on the museum's account that read, "ready to jump in."

Shorr says the sprinkle pool left him with injuries that required surgery and may require future surgery as well as physical therapy and diagnostic testing.

He is seeking unspecified damages to cover his medical and legal expenses.

According to the Associated Press, a museum spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.