Man, 69, struck in head with cane, robbed on Harlem subway train

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the two individuals they said struck a 69-year-old man in the head with a cane and robbed him on a subway train in Harlem.

It happened Monday around 7 p.m. inside the E 125 St. and Lexington Avenue station.

According to police, the man entered the mezzanine when he was approached from behind by two unknown men who struck him in the head with a cane.

The suspects stole the man's cell phone and then left the station, police said.

The man suffered a cut to his face but refused medical attention.

The NYPD is looking for these two individuals. (NYPD)

Individual #1:

Man approximately in his 20s, 5'10" tall, 180 pounds, with a dark complexion, a thin build and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue t-shirt with an orange butterfly and light-colored pants.

Individual #2:

Man approximately in his 20s, with a dark complexion, a thin build and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).



