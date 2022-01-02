Man struck, killed by FDNY ambulance in the Bronx

article

A man has died after being struck by an FDNY ambulance early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The unidentified 56-year-old man was said to be walking near Dekalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. in the Bronx when the ambulance struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ambulance remained at the scene of the incident and an investigation by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending proper family notification.