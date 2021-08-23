Expand / Collapse search
Horrifying: Man struck in head with hammer inside subway station

By
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Gramercy Park
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE TROUBLING TO WATCH

Man hit with hammer

The NYPD released video of a man striking another man with a hammer inside the Union Square subway station.

The NYPD arrested the suspect behind a horrifying assault on a man with a hammer inside a subway station in Manhattan.

Video released by cops showed the moment Jamar Newton, 41, of Brooklyn, struck a 44-year-old man in the head on the platform at the 14th Street- Union Square station. A standing sign blocked the view of the victim as he fell onto the tracks.

The assault took place just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, cops announced the arrest of Newton the night before while committing a robbery on a subway platform. 

Newton faces charges in both crimes.

