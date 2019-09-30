Man steals car with girl, 8, inside

Suffolk County police want to find the man who stole a car with an eight-year-old girl in the backseat.

The 2007 white Acura was parked at a 7-Eleven in Deer park when the man got in and drove off.

The child was dropped off, uninjured, at West Islip Bagels in West Islip.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The man was seen driving a red van that was stolen from the Bronx before the robbery of the vehicle with the child inside.

Detectives believe the man was heading back to the Bronx in the Acura.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.