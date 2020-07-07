Man stabs customer in candy store for 'staring at him'

article

Police are looking for a man who brutally stabbed and stomped on another man in a candy store.

The NYPD says it happened to a store on Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The man went into the store at about 11:30 p.m. on June 29. He approached the 33-year-old victim and accused him of staring at him.

He then took out a knife and stabbed him in the head and shoulder. When the victim fell to the floor he then stomped on him before running out of the store.

The victim was transported in stable condition to Methodist Hospital.

The man wanted by police is Black with a large build. He was wearing a green shired and pants and a white medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.