Man stabbed to death inside subway train

An investigation was underway into the stabbing death of a man aboard a subway train in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about an unconscious man on a northbound J train. Cops found the man on the train at the Flushing Avenue station with stab wounds to his neck and back.

The attacker took off from the scene at the Lorimer Street station, according to police.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect remains at large.

If you know anything about the assault that can help police find the suspect, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

Advertisement

1-800-577-TIPS