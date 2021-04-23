Man stabbed to death in Queens subway station

article

A man was stabbed to death inside a subway station in the Elmhurst neighborhood in Queens.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

The NYPD responded to a call for an unconscious man on the southbound platform of the M/R line at the Grand Avenue-Newtown Station.

Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the upper chest.

EMS took him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst but it was too late to save his life.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

