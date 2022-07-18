Man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

article

The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.

The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident.

New York City Police Department officers found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive. They say he had been stabbed multiple times in his torso and arms.

EMS took him to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Officers took a person into custody in connection with the killing but no charges were immediately available.

The victim's name was not released until family members could be notified.