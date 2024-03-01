Man stabbed on NYC subway train in Bronx

The NYPD is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed on a subway train in the Bronx, adding to the list of recent violent incidents on NYC public transit.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. aboard a southbound 4 train near the River Avenue and 167th Street station.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was stabbed in the stomach with an unknown object.

RELATED: NYC subway conductor stabbed in neck sticking head out of A train cabin: 'Enough is enough'

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

There is currently no description of the suspect available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Related article

So far this year, there has been a significant increase in crime on the New York City subway system.

RELATED: Man follows woman off subway, punches, attempts to rape her in Queens: NYPD

According to CompStat, the NYPD has reported a 13% increase in transit crime compared to this period last year. The Department reported 351 transit crimes between January 1 and February 25, compared to just 310 from January 1, 2023 to February 25, 2023.

Both passengers and MTA workers are facing increasing crime and violence. On Thursday, an MTA conductor was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out of the cabin window.

"Janno Lieber's MTA police force of 1000 officers must be immediately deployed to the metro NYC area," TWU Local 100 Union President Richard Davis said after the attack. "We're facing heinous crimes and brutal assaults. Enough is enough."