Man stabbed multiple times at migrant shelter near Central Park: NYPD

article

A man was stabbed at a migrant shelter near Central Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened at 31 Central Park North in East Harlem; the site of the former Lincoln Correctional Center that now serves as a migrant center.

The former state prison sits directly across from Central Park.

Officials say the 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and the stomach.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Featured article

It is unclear what might have triggered the incident.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Dozens of migrants found living inside dark cellar of Queens building

Security at migrant facilities in NYC

This comes just a day after Mayor Eric Adams said the city would begin installing metal detectors at the migrant shelter on Randall’s Island following numerous stabbings.

Adams renewed his call to the White House to give migrants easier access to work papers.

"You place 1,000 people in one setting and tell them they can't work, all they can do is sit around all day, tempers flare," Adams said.

The mayor is also making it clear that he wants to make changes to the sanctuary city laws.

Under Mayor Ed Koch and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the NYPD was allowed to alert ICE when a migrant was accused or arrested for allegedly committing crimes, according to the Adams administration.

For now, migrants are only reported to ICE after being convicted of a crime.