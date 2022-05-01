Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed, killed inside Times Square Dave & Buster's: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:00PM
Times Square
NEW YORK - A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed to death inside a Dave & Buster's location in Times Square.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress at around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS also responded, and took the victim to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A male suspect was taken into custody, and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed pending proper family notification. 

In the face of a rise in crime in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams met with NYPD officials on Saturday to brainstorm a plan to keep the city's streets safe. 