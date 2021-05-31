Man stabbed in neck and chest inside 125th Subway Station

article

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck and chest while inside the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue Station in Harlem.

The 51-year-old victim got into a dispute with another man when the assailant attacked him at about 6:03 a.m. on the No. 2 and 3 subway lines Monday, according to police.

No arrests have been made. A description was not released. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

It's not the first violent act inside the 125th Street Station this year.

In February, a man in his 20s punched a 68-year-old woman on the northbound platform of the A at the 125th Street station in Harlem. He then ran away.

Subway crimes have been a serious concern for straphangers and the MTA during the pandemic. The NYPD says as of early May, 300 felony assaults were reported in the subway system. The union says that is up 44 percent compared to three years ago.