Man stabbed in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD says an intoxicated man who was harassing passengers at a Brooklyn subway station was stabbed by another man.

It happened just before 10 p.m. inside the Sterling St. Subway Station in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.

EMS took the man to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. He was reported to not be cooperative with New York City Police officers.

No other details were available.