Man stabbed at NYC bodega during attempted cake robbery: witness

A worker was stabbed in the neck at a Manhattan bodega on Wednesday while trying to stop a man from stealing cake, according to police and a witness.

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the altercation, taking place around 10:40 a.m. near 3rd Avenue and East 116th Street in East Harlem.

The attacker is seen on video holding a knife in his hand and yelling at someone off camera

Musa Almulaiki, another store worker, said the dispute began when the victim tried to stop the man from stealing cake.

"He was cussing at him, and he takes a knife, and he stabs him here," Almulaiki said, pointing to the middle of his throat.

The victim, 24, is then seen walking into frame with a makeshift tourniquet around his neck. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police are continuing to search for the suspect. It is unclear if they know the attacker's identity.

The site of a stabbing in East Harlem on March 19.