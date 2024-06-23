Man stabbed to death inside Queens bodega: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed to death inside a bodega in Queens.

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed inside a bodega on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

Upon arrival, they found a man, unconscious and irresponsible with multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing is yet another incident of violence happening at a New York City bodega, coming after a bodega worker in the Bronx was stabbed multiple times in the chest and another worker was shot in the stomach, also in the Bronx.

United Bodegas of America spokesman Fernando Mateo released a statement in the wake of Saturday's incident, reading: "Last Night at 9:40 p.m., an unknown person ran into a bodega seeking safety. He was stabbed to death while the Bodega Clerks watched in horror. Bodegas are not equipped to save lives and that must change. We need state, city & federal funds to install tech equipment, panic buttons, secured bulletproof doors, cameras, etc."