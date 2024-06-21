Bronx bodega worker stabbed multiple times in the chest, renewing calls for increased security

A bodega worker was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the chest after refusing to give store credit to a stranger in the Bronx.

The victim, 44-year-old Maged Alsayidi, had refused to give a man credit at his store on East 169th Street and College Avenue in the Melrose section on Thursday evening.

According to police, the suspect initially left the store, but returned and waited for Alsayidi to leave.

At around 11:15 p.m., police say Alsayidi closed down the bodega, and as he was walking to his car, the man approached him with a knife and allegedly stabbed him 10 times.

The United Bodegas Association of America is calling for more action to end attacks on their bodega workers.

"We don't deserve to be attacked, looted, robbed, and then when you call 9-1-1, the cops come, they make an arrest, they're [the suspects] out in the street hours later, doing it again and laughing in our faces," said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the United Bodegas Association of America.

Earlier this week, the UBA had called for increased security for bodegas after a clerk at a store in the Bronx was shot in the stomach.

The victim is currently at Lincoln Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The UBA is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.