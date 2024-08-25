Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death on Bronx subway; suspect arrested

By
Published  August 25, 2024 12:13pm EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Man killed by NYPD in East Harlem shooting

A 62-year-old man was shot and killed by two officers in East Harlem overnight, police said.

BRONX - The suspect has been identified after a man was stabbed following a dispute on a NYC subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Shane Cunnison, 37, has been charged with manslaughter.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on a northbound 2 train in the area of E. 149 Street and 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.

Crime in the City full episode: August 23, 2024

A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a migrant killed by an NYC Parks employee, a deadly Queens hit-and-run crash and a police chase after eight people, including children, were held hostage in a Queens home.

According to police, the two men were in a dispute when Cunnison stabbed 30-year-old Nigel Dumas in the chest.

Dumas was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. 

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene. 