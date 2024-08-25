Man stabbed to death on Bronx subway; suspect arrested

The suspect has been identified after a man was stabbed following a dispute on a NYC subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Shane Cunnison, 37, has been charged with manslaughter.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on a northbound 2 train in the area of E. 149 Street and 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.

According to police, the two men were in a dispute when Cunnison stabbed 30-year-old Nigel Dumas in the chest.

Dumas was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.