Man stabbed by as many as 7 suspects yelling anti-gay slurs in Hell's Kitchen

A 44-year-old man was harassed and stabbed by a group of individuals shouting anti-gay slurs Wednesday night, between 10th Avenue and West 43rd Street, in Hell's Kitchen.

According to officials, the man was approached by seven male suspects.

The suspects reportedly used anti-gay slurs before stabbing him in the left leg.

In what is known to be one of NYC’s most prominent LGBTQ neighborhoods, Hell's Kitchen is no stranger to crimes like this one.

State Senator Holyman-Sigal, who represents New York's 47th District, said he is not surprised given the rise in hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric today.

"The surge in anti-LGBTQ violence should be surprising to no one," Holyman-Sigal said.

"It’s even more chilling when they happen in the midst of our own LGBTQ community, but we must stand strong against this hatred and outrageous attempts at intimidation." — Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York state senator

RELATED: Arrests made in deadly NYC gay bar druggings, 1 suspect still at large

All the suspects, described to be males, fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai-West Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

It is unclear if the NYPD are treating this as a hate crime.

"This surge in anti-LGBTQ violence should be surprising to no one as it’s occurred alongside the dramatic increase in inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech directed at the LGBTQ community by right-wing officials and media personalities." — Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York state senator

Earlier this week, the NYPD arrested two of the three suspects wanted in connection with the deaths of two men found drugged after leaving gay bars in Manhattan.

Both were drugged in two different gay bars in Hell's Kitchen, police said.

"If confirmed, this will be yet another example of the type of vicious and hateful attacks on LGBTQ people that are on the rise across our country. It’s even more chilling when they happen in the midst of our own LGBTQ community, but we must stand strong against this hatred and outrageous attempts at intimidation," Sen. Holyman-Sigal said.

RELATED: Woman arrested after pride flag set on fire outside SoHo restaurant

Sen. Holyman-Sigal also added, "my heart goes out to the victim and his family. I commend the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit for their swift action in investigating this incident."

The investigation is still ongoing.

Check back for updates.