Man snags $200,000 in Bronx armored vehicle robbery

Police in New York are trying to catch a man who got away with $200,000 in an armored car robbery in the East 167 Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

It happened about 2 p.m. on Wednesday at East 167 Street and Gerard Avenue.

An employee was in the process of unloading cash from his truck when the robber came up to him and pushed him. The man then grabbed a bag containing $200,000 and ran off.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect. He is approximately 5'8" and approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.



