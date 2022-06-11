Man slashes woman in random NYC subway attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly randomly slashed a woman on the subway in Manhattan.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. on Friday morning, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking down the stairs at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station when the suspect approached her from behind and, unprovoked, placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times in the neck and back.

The suspect then ran out of the station to parts unknown.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lenox Healthplex for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man roughly 30 to 35 years old, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 180 lbs with a medium build, short curly black hair, and a black full beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and a black and white bandana on his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.