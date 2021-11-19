Man slashes, robs woman of over $2,000 in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is hunting for a man who slashed a woman with a knife and robbed her of over $2,400 in Brooklyn this week.

According to authorities, on November 16, the victim, a 59-year-old woman was walking along 88th Street around 8:20 p.m. in Bay Ridge when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

Police say the man tried to grab the woman's backpack, and a struggle began between the two. During the struggle, the suspect produced a knife and slashed the victim on both hands and also on her head before running away with the backpack.

The backpack contained credit cards, a cell phone, sunglasses, and roughly $2,400.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where she was treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man, in his 20's standing 6'0" tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black fitted pants with the letters "RKF" (with the R written backwards) and was wearing a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.