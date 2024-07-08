Man slashed multiple times with knives in Central Park: NYPD

article

A man was slashed in Central Park on Saturday, police said.

It happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. when a 42-year-old man was approached by two people who were fighting.

Police said the suspects then slashed the 42-year-old man multiple times about the body with knives.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).