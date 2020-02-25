Man slashed inside 34th Street subway station

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who slashed another man in the face and neck inside a Manhattan subway station.

The assault occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 inside the 34th Street Subway Station.

The pair got into an argument when the suspect slashed the victim before fleeing the station, said the NYPD.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital for non- life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the suspect or recognize him from the photos, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477) - NYPDCrimeStoppers.com -@NYPDTips on Twitter

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------