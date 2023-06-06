Man shoved onto subway tracks in the Bronx: NYPD

A man was shoved onto the subway tracks after a fight in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the 174th Street Station on Grand Concourse and Mount Eden Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, got into a physical altercation with another man, which ended with the victim being pushed onto the tracks.

The victim was helped back onto the platform by other subway riders and was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident and so far, no arrests have been made.