Man shot while standing in front of Bronx apartment building

A 30-year-old man hanging out in front of an apartment building in the Bronx was shot in the leg, according to police.

The shooting took place Sunday at 10:08 p.m. outside 3454 Fenton Avenue. Video shows the gunman fire multiple times. The suspect fled westbound on Hicks Street.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunman. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.