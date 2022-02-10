Man shot on West 52nd Street in Manhattan in broad daylight

A man was in stable condition after being shot in the leg Thursday in broad daylight on Manhattan's West Side.

The shooting occurred outside 515 West 52nd Street at about 11:15 a.m.

Sources told FOX 5 News a city sanitation worker was defending his daughter during a domestic dispute when her boyfriend's brother fired at the man.

SkyFox was over the scene where police had cordoned off the area.

West 52nd Street remained closed as was 11th Avenue at West 53rd Street.

Earlier this week, a woman was shot dead, and two other people were injured during a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.