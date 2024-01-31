Man shot, killed in Crown Heights: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

Authorities say that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. near Union Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is male and fled the scene of the shooting on foot.

So far, no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.