A man is dead after being shot in the head in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The NYPD says the incident happened near a playground at around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood.

The victim, an adult male, was shot in the head and died shortly afterward.

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a motorized scooter.

So far, there have been no arrests.